Analysts Set Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) PT at $8.16

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.16.

MGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE MGY traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,698,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,154. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 132.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $206,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $82,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,881,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,745,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 64,700 shares of company stock valued at $378,511 in the last ninety days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

