Analysts Set Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Target Price at $37.00

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RWEOY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

RWEOY traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 26,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,474. Rwe Ag Sp has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter. Rwe Ag Sp had a net margin of 63.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. Research analysts predict that Rwe Ag Sp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.646 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Rwe Ag Sp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.18%.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

