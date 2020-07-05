Analysts Set Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Target Price at $37.00

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RWEOY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th.
RWEOY traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 26,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,474. Rwe Ag Sp has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.646 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Rwe Ag Sp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.18%.
Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile
RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.
