Analysts Set Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) PT at $27.00

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Sunoco from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.27. 544,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,740. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -775.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($2.67). Sunoco had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sunoco will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

