Analysts Set YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) Target Price at $85.59

Shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.59.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of YY from $88.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of YY in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of YY in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of YY from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of YY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,546. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.62, a PEG ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.80. YY has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $99.35.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.72 million. YY had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that YY will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in YY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YY by 3,983.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of YY by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of YY by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 44,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YY by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

