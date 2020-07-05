ARC Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:AETUF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised ARC Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities downgraded ARC Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank downgraded ARC Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. CIBC increased their target price on ARC Resources from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ARC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of ARC Resources stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.38. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 48.33%. The company had revenue of $200.20 million for the quarter.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

