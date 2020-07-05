AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

AN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Northcoast Research raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 18.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 15.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.08. The company had a trading volume of 612,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,348. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average is $39.92.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 13.97%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

