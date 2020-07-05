Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TBBK. BidaskClub raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Get Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $537,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Cohn bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $143,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,163 shares in the company, valued at $724,327.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.13. 364,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.62. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Analysts predict that Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.