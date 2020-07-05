Beaxy Achieves Market Cap of $2.16 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Beaxy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $3,180.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00045186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $473.31 or 0.05201001 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00018393 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00053701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031567 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,256,388 tokens. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

