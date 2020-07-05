BidaskClub Lowers RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on REAL. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of RealReal from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of RealReal from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of RealReal from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.94.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.36 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.41%. RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RealReal will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 125,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $1,650,250.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 25,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $329,482.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 235,913 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,657,962 shares of company stock worth $20,870,156 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RealReal by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 571,811 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RealReal by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in RealReal by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 716,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 470,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in RealReal by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 264,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

