BidaskClub Upgrades Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

MPAA stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $321.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $150.74 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth $3,748,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 45,543 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth $868,000.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

