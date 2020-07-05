Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.28 Million

Brokerages expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will post sales of $37.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.30 million to $37.99 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $152.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.79 million to $153.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $169.35 million, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $192.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.02 million. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BILL. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. First Analysis began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bill.com from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

BILL traded down $1.51 on Monday, hitting $88.40. 879,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,139. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.10. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $97.84.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,981 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $584,393.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 30,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $2,557,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,842,676 shares of company stock valued at $251,922,504 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.