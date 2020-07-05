BitWhite (BTW) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. BitWhite has a total market cap of $30,102.40 and $23,429.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip, Exrates, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, BitWhite has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00026847 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitWhite Coin Trading

BitWhite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BitFlip, Exrates and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.