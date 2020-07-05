Bitzeny Price Tops $0.0028 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 31% lower against the US dollar. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $213,152.80 and $13.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

