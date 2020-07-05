BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) to post sales of $3.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.37 billion and the highest is $3.93 billion. BJs Wholesale Club reported sales of $3.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will report full-year sales of $14.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.39 billion to $15.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.83 billion to $14.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BJs Wholesale Club.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

BJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.84.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 649,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,331,911.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 27,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $928,052.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,065.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 707,631 shares of company stock valued at $19,214,568. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $1,965,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 209,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 25,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,638,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 375,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,962 shares during the period.

Shares of BJ traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.97. 1,901,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,786. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.35. BJs Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.45.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJs Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.