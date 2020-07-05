Blackmoon Trading Down 6.2% This Week (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Blackmoon token can now be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, Bancor Network and Liqui. In the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Blackmoon has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Blackmoon

Blackmoon launched on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmooncrypto.com . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

Blackmoon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, Liqui and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blackmoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blackmoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

