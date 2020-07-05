BOLT Price Tops $0.0022 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One BOLT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Switcheo Network. BOLT has a market cap of $2.22 million and $485,430.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BOLT has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.69 or 0.01699832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00169854 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00052240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00108546 BTC.

BOLT Token Profile

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 tokens. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BOLT

BOLT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

