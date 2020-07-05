Brokerages Anticipate Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.07). Sailpoint Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sailpoint Technologies.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $75.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

SAIL traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,535. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sailpoint Technologies has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $29.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -309.08 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,368,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,377,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Juliette Rizkallah sold 2,273 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $56,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,525 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 10,195.6% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

