Brokerages Anticipate Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to report sales of $90.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.50 million to $93.89 million. Sapiens International posted sales of $79.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year sales of $373.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $370.30 million to $376.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $399.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sapiens International.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.07 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 17.81%.

Several analysts have commented on SPNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sapiens International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.94.

SPNS stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 185,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,710. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after acquiring an additional 96,500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 709,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after acquiring an additional 176,964 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 485,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 121,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 327,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 93,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 316,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 35,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.