Brokerages Anticipate Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $415.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) to report $415.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $410.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $423.20 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $432.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.68.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $33,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J William Gurley bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $15,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 944,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,210.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 431,507 shares of company stock valued at $9,843,248. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,359,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,532,000 after purchasing an additional 983,001 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 672.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,545,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after purchasing an additional 75,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 39,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 703,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 184,546 shares during the last quarter. 43.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFIX traded up $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,912,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,165. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.40. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

