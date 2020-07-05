Brokerages Expect H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts predict that H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for H & R Block’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.06. H & R Block reported earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that H & R Block will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover H & R Block.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.40. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 1,927.00% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HRB shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of H & R Block in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,676,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79. H & R Block has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,395.40, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. H & R Block’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $9,367,110,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,004,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,666,000 after acquiring an additional 353,401 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in H & R Block by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,396,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,228,000 after buying an additional 891,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in H & R Block by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,070,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,335,000 after buying an additional 126,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in H & R Block by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,501,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,459,000 after buying an additional 2,990,527 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

