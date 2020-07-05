Brokerages Expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) to Announce $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.33. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $7.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IFF. Cfra increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

NYSE:IFF traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.88. The company had a trading volume of 960,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,478. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $147.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 24,373 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 152,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 52,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.