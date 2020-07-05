Brokerages Expect TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) to report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.27. TRI Pointe Group posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TRI Pointe Group.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $595.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.91 million. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPH shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley cut TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter worth $179,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 25,274 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period.

NYSE:TPH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,300. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70. TRI Pointe Group has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

