Brokerages Expect USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). USA Compression Partners reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full-year earnings of ($6.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($6.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow USA Compression Partners.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 80.65%. The business had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.96 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on USAC shares. UBS Group upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James downgraded USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on USA Compression Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Shares of USAC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 240,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.38. USA Compression Partners has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

In related news, insider Eric D. Long purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

