Brokerages Set Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) PT at $27.13

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLY. TheStreet cut shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “fair value” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Mayree C. Clark acquired 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 55,324 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 51.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 148,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 50,516 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $8,658,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $19.46. 3,697,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,138,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.62. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

