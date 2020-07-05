Brokerages Set Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target at $14.42

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.23.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Gordon Haskett cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,076,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,062. The company has a market capitalization of $890.61 million, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.35 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 57.88%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,742.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth $72,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth $86,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.