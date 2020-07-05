Brokerages Set CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Price Target at $18.14

Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet lowered CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 24,476.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

CNO stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 818,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,697. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.32.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $717.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.