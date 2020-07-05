Brokerages Set Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) PT at $12.80

Shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Haymaker Acquisition from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair raised Haymaker Acquisition from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of OSW stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 431,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.57 million and a PE ratio of 10.93. Haymaker Acquisition has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $114.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.07 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haymaker Acquisition stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,789 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Haymaker Acquisition worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Haymaker Acquisition Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

