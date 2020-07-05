Brokerages Set Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Price Target at $11.33

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Heritage Commerce from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

In related news, CEO Keith Wilton sold 3,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $31,040.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,506.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 76,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

HTBK stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. 200,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,895. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $41.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.