Brokerages Set Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) PT at $18.00

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OUT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Outfront Media stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.26. 1,280,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,688. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $48,961,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 820.3% during the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,427,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,199,000 after buying an additional 3,054,800 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $30,375,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth about $45,311,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,648,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,676,000 after buying an additional 873,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

