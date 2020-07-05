Brokerages Set Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Target Price at $19.00

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

YARIY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Yara International ASA stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 14,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,081. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.96. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $24.40.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 3.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

