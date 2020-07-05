Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

CRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.89.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $176.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.06 and a 200-day moving average of $155.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $189.85.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total value of $129,277.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,264.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total transaction of $2,835,498.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,697 shares of company stock worth $3,744,212 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,819,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 15,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

