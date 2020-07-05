Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Comtech Telecomm. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Comtech Telecomm. from $34.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Comtech Telecomm. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comtech Telecomm. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of CMTL opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. Comtech Telecomm. has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $135.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.55 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.46%. Comtech Telecomm.’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.