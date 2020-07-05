DADI (DADI) Achieves Market Cap of $5.29 Million

DADI (CURRENCY:DADI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One DADI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Cobinhood. DADI has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and $71,889.00 worth of DADI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DADI has traded up 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.69 or 0.01699832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00169854 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00052240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00108546 BTC.

About DADI

DADI launched on September 1st, 2017. DADI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,652,461 tokens. DADI’s official message board is medium.com/@dadi . The official website for DADI is dadi.cloud/en . The Reddit community for DADI is /r/dadi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DADI’s official Twitter account is @dadi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DADI

DADI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DADI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DADI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DADI using one of the exchanges listed above.

