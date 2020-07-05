DigitalNote Market Capitalization Tops $5.37 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $5.37 million and $99,622.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 77.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.36 or 0.00705862 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 58.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004019 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

