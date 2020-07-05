Dimension Chain Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (EON)

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One Dimension Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000407 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart. During the last seven days, Dimension Chain has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Dimension Chain has a market cap of $9.06 million and $116,374.00 worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00025233 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008955 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Dimension Chain Profile

EON uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo . The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io . Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimension Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

