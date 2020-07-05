Eden 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $50,925.00 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, Eden has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar. One Eden token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and BitForex. Eden has a market capitalization of $871,184.61 and approximately $50,925.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Eden Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

