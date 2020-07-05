Erie Indemnity to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.97 (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.965 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th.

Erie Indemnity has increased its dividend by an average of 650.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Erie Indemnity has a dividend payout ratio of 71.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Erie Indemnity to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

Shares of Erie Indemnity stock opened at $190.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.56. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $130.20 and a twelve month high of $270.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $616.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.20 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 27.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ERIE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

