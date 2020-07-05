EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives $106.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXAS. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.66. 828,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,543. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.92 and its 200 day moving average is $82.15. EXACT Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.10 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.09.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EXACT Sciences will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 340.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 197,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,433,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

