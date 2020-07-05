FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $177.00 Price Target at BofA Securities

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective lifted by BofA Securities from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. BofA Securities currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.08.

Shares of FDX opened at $155.48 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $178.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

