FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $176.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $147.00 to $176.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on FedEx from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.08.

FDX opened at $155.48 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $178.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.09 and a 200-day moving average of $135.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $2,310,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,513 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

