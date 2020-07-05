FedoraCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (TIPS)

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. One FedoraCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. FedoraCoin has a total market capitalization of $242,112.87 and approximately $56.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00457666 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013365 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003412 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000448 BTC.

FedoraCoin Profile

FedoraCoin (CRYPTO:TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FedoraCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FedoraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

