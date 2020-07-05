FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives $48.17 Average PT from Brokerages

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 532.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 46.8% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 164.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 108.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FE stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $39.92. 2,897,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,225,710. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

