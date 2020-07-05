Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd (ASX:FPH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd (ASX:FPH) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This is a boost from Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s previous final dividend of $0.13.
Shares of ASX FPH opened at A$28.74 ($19.68) on Friday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 52-week low of A$14.00 ($9.59) and a 52-week high of A$31.47 ($21.55). The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$25.43.
About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
