Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd (ASX:FPH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd (ASX:FPH) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This is a boost from Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s previous final dividend of $0.13.

Shares of ASX FPH opened at A$28.74 ($19.68) on Friday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 52-week low of A$14.00 ($9.59) and a 52-week high of A$31.47 ($21.55). The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$25.43.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical device products and systems worldwide. The company offers its products for use in respiratory, acute care, and surgery; and for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

