Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.26.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.05. 67,243,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,734,480. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 24.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,669 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,242,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,321,000 after purchasing an additional 295,409 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 77.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 29.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 93,483 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

