GCN Coin (GCN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $51.55, $32.15 and $13.77. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a market cap of $30,662.49 and $1.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00457666 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013365 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003412 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000448 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $33.94, $18.94, $32.15, $24.43, $10.39, $7.50, $51.55, $20.33, $5.60, $50.98 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.