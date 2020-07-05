Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) Receives $16.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GNCA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

GNCA remained flat at $$2.19 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 264,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,638. Genocea Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $60.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,428,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

