Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) to announce sales of $13.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.26 million and the lowest is $12.74 million. Gladstone Land posted sales of $8.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full year sales of $57.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.51 million to $57.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $63.10 million, with estimates ranging from $61.43 million to $64.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Land.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million.

LAND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 90,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,605. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.80 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 20,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

