Goldman Sachs Group Boosts New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Price Target to $149.00

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) had its target price raised by Goldman Sachs Group from $145.00 to $149.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EDU. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.20.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $135.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $89.88 and a one year high of $142.38. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 1.27.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $923.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,684,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,989,000 after acquiring an additional 561,547 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,071,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,882,000 after acquiring an additional 209,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,046,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,743,000 after acquiring an additional 137,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,044,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,511,000 after acquiring an additional 174,371 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 103.0% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,638,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

