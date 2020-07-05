GreenMed (GRMD) Market Cap Reaches $2,288.00

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the dollar. One GreenMed token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GreenMed has a market capitalization of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GreenMed alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00045141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $475.77 or 0.05218041 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002695 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00018395 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00053694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031585 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001633 BTC.

About GreenMed

GreenMed is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GreenMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GreenMed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.