Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Receives $44.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.38.

HIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

HIW stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.85. 565,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,549. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 20.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 180,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 30,898 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 37.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth $700,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 61.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 24,397 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at $923,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

